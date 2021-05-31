Memorial Day service held at Veterans Concourse at City Park in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Pointing out the names of 40 Rowan County veterans who died in Vietnam, veteran Ronnie Smith urged those attending the Memorial Day service in Salisbury to look at the names listed there.
“Like me, you will find that you are familiar with many of those names,” Smith said. “Please go and read the names on that monument.”
Memorial Day is a day dedicated to those who lost their lives protecting our freedom. It was a solemn moment this morning at the Salisbury City Park as veterans and their families attended the ceremony.
Flags were placed throughout the park to honor our fallen heroes.
U.S. Congressman Ted Budd, (R-13), was in attendance. He says this year’s ceremony means a little more because of what our country has endured in the past year.
”I think there’s a lot of folks coming out and while they may have passed up on a ceremony like this before, they’ve got even more gratitude now. One, that they’re out and able to be free and secondly just to celebrate the freedom of our country.” Budd said.
Mark Beaver, President, of the Rowan County Veterans Council added “If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be here today. And, I have to say, our freedom is because of them.”
Monday’s ceremony also included the posting of colors, laying of the wreath, and the playing of Taps.
