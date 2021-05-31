Memorial Day observance events happening across our area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The community is honoring those who died protecting our country on this Memorial Day.
To honor the fallen, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all United States and N.C. flags to be flown at half-staff on Memorial Day.
The flags are to be flown at half-staff until noon at state facilities.
“I am profoundly grateful for those who have lost their lives in the line of duty protecting our country and our freedom,” Cooper said. “I salute them, their families, their friends and their comrades in arms as we take this day to reflect upon and appreciate their ultimate sacrifice for all of us.”
Here is a list of events happening in our area:
Huntersville Memorial Day Ceremony
- The Town of Huntersville is presenting a Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park.
Indian Trail Memorial Day Ceremony
- The Town of Indian Trail is holding a Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m., at Veterans Memorial Garden. The garden is located at 315 Matthews-Indian Trail Road in Indian Trail.
Kings Mountain Memorial Day Ceremony
- The City of Kings Mountain is holding a Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m., at the Mountain Rest Cemetery, located at 111 S. Dilling Street in Kings Mountain, NC.
Waxhaw Memorial Day Ceremony
- The Town of Waxhaw is holding a Memorial Day Ceremony to honor fallen military heroes at 10 a.m. at the Waxhaw Military Wall of Honor, located at 100 E. North Main Street in Waxhaw.
Memorial Day Flags and Poppies in Harrisburg
- The American Legion Post 523 Auxiliary has put 100 flags in the green space of Veterans Park in Harrisburg. On Saturday, poppies were handed out. There will be a literature display related to the memorial flower and a donation box. All donations go to the care of veterans and military families with needs or who are experiencing hardship.
Kannapolis Parade of Veterans
- The Parade of Veterans will kick off Kannapolis’ Memorial Day ceremony at 11:30 a.m., beginning at the corner of Laureate Way and Main Street and ending at Veterans Park. The event is hosted by the Beaver-Pittman American Legion Post 115.
Gaston County Veterans Council Event
- Gaston Memorial Park and Carothers Funeral Homes will host a Memorial Day program at 10 a.m., presented by the Gaston County Veterans Council. It will include a performance by the Gaston Symphonic Band with ice cream for all veterans and their families. The location is at 1200 S. New Hope Road. There is also an open house at the American Military Museum, located at 109 W. Second Ave. Click here for more.
Lancaster Memorial Day Program
- Flags will be placed on all graves of Veterans buried in Memorial Park, located at 1389 Memorial Park Road in Lancaster, SC. The event begins at 3 p.m.
President Biden is also expected to deliver remarks at the Arlington National Cemetery and lay a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Events will begin at 10 a.m.
