Good Question: Can you get sunburnt when it’s cloudy?

“So even under the tent, when you’re on water or sand, it’s reflective, so light bounces back, from the Earth to whatever is in your contact, and so a lot of people on lakes or ocean boating, they’ll put their sunscreen on or be sitting on a shade on the deck,” Daniel said. “However, we’ll still get that light that bends, bounces up back off the water. Same with the beach as well, so you have to be really careful.”