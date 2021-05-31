Good Question: Can you get sunburnt when it’s cloudy?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Summer vacation is here and many people will go to the beach.
If you aren’t protected with sunscreen, you may get a really bad burn – no matter if it is sunny or not.
So, when it’s cloudy and overcast, can you still get sunburnt?
We’re spending a lot more time outside now.
But usually, we think of sunburns when it’s sunny.
We asked Dr. Alyssa Daniel, from Novant Health, who said you should be putting on the sunblock regardless of the weather.
Daniel said you can still get burnt even if it is cloudy outside.
“So those ultraviolet light will penetrate clouds,” Daniel said. “So yes, you can still get sunburn. Actually, a lot of sunburns come from overcast days because people thought they didn’t need to put their sunscreen on.”
What are the risks of getting sunburnt under an umbrella or tent?
“So even under the tent, when you’re on water or sand, it’s reflective, so light bounces back, from the Earth to whatever is in your contact, and so a lot of people on lakes or ocean boating, they’ll put their sunscreen on or be sitting on a shade on the deck,” Daniel said. “However, we’ll still get that light that bends, bounces up back off the water. Same with the beach as well, so you have to be really careful.”
