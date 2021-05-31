Cool afternoon then two First Alerts by week’s end

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You might want to remember your jacket this Memorial Day!
- Highs struggle in the 70s today
- Getting warmer and muggier through the week
- First Alert for thunderstorms Thursday and Friday
The rest of today will be cool. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s at best. Skies will be variably cloudy but rain shouldn’t slow you down.
Tuesday and Wednesday will bring temperatures in the mid 80s. While the humidity should be pretty low on Tuesday, it will begin to creep back up on Wednesday.
There is a First Alert for Thursday and Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will start to pop up in the afternoons. Highs will be in the mid 80s. A few storms could be strong to severe.
Next weekend will keep us in the mid 80s with a 30% chance for afternoon t-storms.
Have a safe Memorial Day!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
