Adamsville woman, her 3 children killed in car accident

ST. CLAIR Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 37-year-old woman, two young children and an 18-year-old recent high school graduate were all killed when their car veered off the road and into Logan Martin Lake in St. Clair County late Saturday night.
37-year-old April Whatley, a 2-year-old, a 5-year-old and an 18-year-old, from Adamsville, were pronounced dead at the scene. The fifth passenger, 39-year-old Reginald White, also of Adamsville, was injured and transported to UAB hospital for treatment.
Family members confirmed April Whatley and Reginald White have been ‘together forever.’ Mariah Towns ‚18; Reginald White, III, 5; and Rosalind White, 2, were killed in the accident. April is the mother of all three children. Reginald White is Reginald and Rosalind’s father.
A family member said Reginald White and his family were traveling to Atlanta for a graduation party Saturday night.
The crash occurred on I-20 near the 164 mile marker, approximately two miles east of Riverside around 11 p.m.
Mariah was a 2021 graduate of Minor High School. Family and friends will take part in a remembrance ceremony for Mariah on Tuesday, June 1.
Carrie Tate, Mariah’s best friend’s mother, shared these pictures with WBRC.
According to The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers with the ALEA Highway and Marine Patrol Divisions were assisted by several local agencies.
Nothing further is available as Troopers in ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
A Gofundme account has been set up to help with funeral expenses.
