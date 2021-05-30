Two arrested in woman’s death in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were arrested following the death of a woman in east Charlotte Saturday afternoon.
Police responded to a welfare check on Biscayne Drive and found 29-year-old Ashly Marie Marquez dead.
After gathering evidence, police identified 30-year-old June Kennard Brantley and 31-year-old Troy Ricardo Privette Jr. as the suspects.
Brantley has been charged with first-degree murder and concealing a death. Privette has been charged with accessory after the fact (murder) and concealing a death.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
