Sunny and pleasant for Memorial Day Monday; First Alert Thursday into Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Overnight into Monday morning will feature clearing skies with overnight low temperatures in the lower 50s around Charlotte with lower 40s in the mountains.
This is what we are tracking tonight:
• Memorial Day Monday: mostly sunny and around 80°
• First Alert: Thursday into Friday, with scattered storms
• Low to mid-80s for the remainder of the week
Memorial Day Monday will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies, high temperatures around 80 degrees and drier air.
The NC mountains will have high temperatures around 70 degrees Monday afternoon.
A few isolated showers are possible for Tuesday and Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid-80s.
A First Alert has been issued for Thursday into Friday as a better chance for scattered rain and storms to develop, which may impact outdoor work and activities.
Temperatures remain warm for later this week, with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s, along with muggy conditions.
A few showers and storms will continue for next weekend with high temperatures staying in the mid-80s.
The first official day of summer is on June 20th, 2021 which also happens to be Father’s Day.
Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on-the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.
Have a safe rest of your Memorial Day Weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.