Not your typical Memorial Day weekend weather!

Today will not feel much like Memorial Day weekend. Many times, we are dealing with heat, humidity and dodging thunderstorms for the holiday. You won’t have to worry about any of those today! With mainly cloudy skies, highs will only make it to the low 70s. Rain chances are fairly low though. The Coca-Cola 600 will be cool also. Temperatures will start out close to 70° and then fall into the 60s.