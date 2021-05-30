Not your typical Memorial Day weekend weather!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Could be too cool for the pool today!
- Highs today in the low 70s
- Memorial Day will be dry and warmer
- Next week brings better rain chances
Today will not feel much like Memorial Day weekend. Many times, we are dealing with heat, humidity and dodging thunderstorms for the holiday. You won’t have to worry about any of those today! With mainly cloudy skies, highs will only make it to the low 70s. Rain chances are fairly low though. The Coca-Cola 600 will be cool also. Temperatures will start out close to 70° and then fall into the 60s.
Monday will be warmer and the sun will return. Highs will be close to 80° in the afternoon. You still shouldn’t have to worry about rain.
Tuesday and Wednesday will feel more like summer. Highs will reach the mid 80s. There’s a 20% chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Wednesday.
Things will start to change up a bit for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and rain chances increase. This is good news as we need to start playing catch up in the rain department pretty soon.
Have a safe Memorial Day holiday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
