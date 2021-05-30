N.C. Gov. Cooper orders flags at half-staff for Memorial Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - To honor the fallen members of the military, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and N.C. flags to be flown at half-staff on Memorial Day.
The flags are to be flown at half-staff until noon at state facilities.
“I am profoundly grateful for those who have lost their lives in the line of duty protecting our country and our freedom,” Cooper said. “I salute them, their families, their friends and their comrades in arms as we take this day to reflect upon and appreciate their ultimate sacrifice for all of us.”
