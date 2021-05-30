Multi-vehicle crash hospitalizes 2 deputies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies were hospitalized after being hit by a car.
The SCHP says the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office was assisting the highway patrol by directing traffic away from a previous wreck on I-26 East when both deputies were hit.
SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee says one deputy was in a patrol car and the other was outside the vehicle when they were hit at around 1:10 a.m. Sunday.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says the two deputies were assisting the South Carolina Highway Patrol with a previous wreck when they were injured after a drunk driver collided with them. The injured deputies are recovering from their injuries after they were treated at the hospital, according to authorities.
“This was preventable.” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “Memorial Day Weekend is unfortunately a very dangerous time for many motorists. Thankfully, our deputies were treated and released from the hospital.”
Troopers closed the roadway for a ‘period of time’ beyond the College Park Road exit. They also had a detour in place.
SCHP was encouraging motorists to take the exit for Summerville and Moncks Corner instead.
The SCHP says the crash is under investigation and the Multi-Disciplinary Action Team will be taking part.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
