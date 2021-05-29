Two CMPD officers struck by car in hit-and-run in uptown Charlotte, chief says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Department police officers are recovering after being struck by a car Friday evening in uptown Charlotte.
CMPD chief Johnny Jennings Tweeted a photo of a gash on the head of officer Justin Davies.
Jennings said Davies and another officer were struck by the car on 5th Avenue, and the car then left the scene.
Both officers are expected to be OK.
Police are asking if anyone knows any information to call 911 or Charlotte CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600.
