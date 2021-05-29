NASCAR driver’s Joey Logano Foundation helps hand out groceries to people in need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - NASCAR weekend has returned home – to Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Some drivers, including Joey Logano, took time to give back to the community.
The Joey Logano Foundation paired with the Arby’s Foundation and the Convoy of Hope to give out more than 1,000 bags of groceries to people in need.
Bags were filled with everything from cereal, cans of food, pasta, oatmeal, and hygiene kits that are specifically for kids.
“Hopefully just make a small impact in their life that hopefully leads them to say, ‘OK, I’m going to go to school, I’m going to apply for this job, because there were these two people, 30 people, that talked to me and believed in me,” said Brittany Logano, Joey Logano’s wife.
The Joey Logano Foundation specifically works with children and young adults during times of crisis.
Logano will race in the Coca-Cola 600 Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
