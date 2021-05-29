Hendrick eyes all-time Cup Series win record at Charlotte

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 29: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 Metro Tech Chevrolet, poses for a photo after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Source: Jared Tilton)
By Steve Reed (Associated Press) | May 29, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT - Updated May 29 at 10:59 PM

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Hendrick Motorsports’ quest to pass Petty Enterprises as the all-time winningest NASCAR Cup Series race team got off to a good start when Kyle Larson captured the pole for the Coca-Cola 600.

Ricky Stenhouse will start second, followed by Hendrick teammates Chase Elliott and William Byron.

Car owner Rick Hendrick is tied with Richard Petty with 268 Cup Series owner wins entering Sunday’s race.

Chevys took six of the top seven starting spots for NASCAR’s longest race, a grueling 400-lap marathon at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

