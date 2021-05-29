First Alert for showers/t-storms today

After a few days with hot temperatures, we will be much cooler as we kick off the unofficial beginning of summer. A front is on the way through today. Because of that, we will be unsettled most of the day. There is a First Alert for this afternoon/ evening. That isn’t because we are expecting a wash-out and you need to cancel all of your plans. This is just to give you a heads up that the occasional shower could send you inside - so you won’t be caught off guard. Highs will be cooler than we’ve gotten used to. Yesterday, we hit 91 degrees. Today we will stay in the low 80s for highs.