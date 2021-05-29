First Alert for showers/t-storms today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered showers today could affect your outdoor plans.
- Afternoon/ evening t-storms likely
- Cooler this weekend
- Warming up again next week
After a few days with hot temperatures, we will be much cooler as we kick off the unofficial beginning of summer. A front is on the way through today. Because of that, we will be unsettled most of the day. There is a First Alert for this afternoon/ evening. That isn’t because we are expecting a wash-out and you need to cancel all of your plans. This is just to give you a heads up that the occasional shower could send you inside - so you won’t be caught off guard. Highs will be cooler than we’ve gotten used to. Yesterday, we hit 91 degrees. Today we will stay in the low 80s for highs.
Sunday will be a cool one. With partly sunny skies, highs will only reach the low 70s. There is a chance for a stray shower.
Memorial Day is looking good! We will enjoy mainly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Rain shouldn’t be a concern.
Tuesday and Wednesday will feature highs in the mid 80s. While Tuesday looks dry, we could start to pick up a few afternoon thunderstorms on Wednesday.
Thursday and Friday will feel like summertime. Highs will be in the mid 80s with the possibility of afternoon thunderstorms.
Have a safe Memorial Day weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
