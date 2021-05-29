Cooler and mostly cloudy for Sunday with a pleasant Memorial Day Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain showers will linger into tonight with mostly cloudy skies and overnight low temperatures cooling into the 50s for the Piedmont, and 40s in the mountains.
This is what we are tracking tonight:
- Mostly cloudy skies and a stray shower Sunday
- Sunday high temperatures in the lower 70s
- Mostly sunny and around 80° for Memorial Day Monday
- Mid-80s next week, with late week scattered storms
Sunday will be cooler with high temperatures only warming into the lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies.
A few isolated rain showers are possible for Sunday, yet everything should be drying out for the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday evening.
You may need a jacket for Sunday evening as temperatures will cool into the 60s.
Sunday night into Monday morning will feature clearing skies with overnight low temperatures in the lower 50s around Charlotte with lower 40s in the mountains.
Memorial Day Monday will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies, high temperatures around 80 degrees and drier air.
The NC mountains will have high temperatures around 70 degrees Monday afternoon.
A few isolated showers are possible for Tuesday and Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid-80s.
A better chance for scattered rain and storms return for Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s. The muggy factor will also return more by later next week.
A few showers and storms will continue for next weekend with high temperatures staying in the mid-80s.
The first official day of summer is on June 20th, 2021, which also happens to be Father’s Day.
Have a safe rest of your Memorial Day Weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
