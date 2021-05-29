3 charged in series of Charlotte armed robberies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a 22-year-old man and two teenagers are behind a series of armed robberies.
Maurice Thompson, a 16-year-old teenager and a 15-year-old teenager allegedly used a gun to rob a man May 20 on the 5800 block of Cedars East Court.
Early the following morning, police say they spotted a stolen car believed to have been used in the robbery. Officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver refused and police engaged in a pursuit.
The chase ended on Reddman Road, where the car crashed. The three suspects were arrested and interviewed by police.
Thompson was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony cocaine possession and resisting a public officer. The 16-year-old suspect was charged with possessing the stolen vehicle, felony fleeing to elude and resisting a public officer.
The 15-year-old suspect faces charges of possessing a stolen vehicle and resisting an officer.
Subsequent interviews with Thompson and the 16-year-old resulted in detectives seizing eight firearms and charging the 16-year-old with possession of a stolen firearm and five counts of possessing a firearm by a minor.
Detectives say they connected Thompson to two other recent armed robberies, and charged him in those cases.
Officers are reviewing additional cases to determine if Thompson and the teenagers were involved.
Anybody with more information should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.