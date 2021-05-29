Brief but intense storm with hail brings down trees, powerlines, in Rowan on Saturday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A brief but powerful thunderstorm dumped heavy rain and hail in some parts of Rowan County on Saturday afternoon. Damage was reported as trees fell, bringing down powerlines.
Approximately 700 homes lost power as a result of the storm with Duke Energy saying it hoped to have power restored on Saturday night. Most of those outages were in an area that included Bringle Ferry Road, Newsome Road, Crane Creek Road, and the surrounding area.
Several residents told WBTV that several inches of hail had piled up on decks and porches. Corbin Hills Golf Club was covered with hail and heavy rain.
Multiple traffic accidents were reported on I-85 in Rowan County.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.