South Main Book Company hosts Stewart McLaurin, President of the White House Historical Association

Featured essays include: “James Hoban: Designer and Builder of the White House,” the story of Hoban’s youth in Ireland, his journey to America, and how he came to be selected to build the White House, by the late American Historian, Dr. William Seale. “The Building Line in Ireland,” which focuses on the influences of Irish architecture known to Hoban in his youth, by Merlo Kelly, a Design Fellow in the School of Architecture, University College Dublin, and Conservation Architect. “Eighteenth-Century Irish Landscape Design and Its Translation to America by James Hoban,” by Finola O’Kane, professor of architecture at University College Dublin. " Life as Lived in Irish Country Houses: Desart Court and Leinster House,” by Christopher Moran, Chairman of Co-operation Ireland. " James Hoban and George Washington Devise the President’s House,” by Brian O’Connell, of O’Connell Mahon Architects in Dublin. “James Hoban’s 1792 Designs for the President’s House” by Andrew MCCarthy, independent historian and scholar of architectural history. “Building the President’s House with Enslaved Labor: James Hoban and Slavery,” by Dr. Matthew Costello, vice president of the David M. Rubenstein National Center for White House History.