Severe Thunderstorm Warnings expire in WBTV viewing area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thunderstorms rolled through the WBTV viewing area this evening.
The biggest threats were strong to severe, with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.
Severe weather alerts:
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cabarrus and Rowan counties until 5:30 p.m. have expired.
Here are the most important things to know:
- Hot and muggy this afternoon, with lower 90s
- Scattered rain and storms this evening into Saturday morning
- 80s for Saturday and Memorial Day Monday, with 70s for Sunday
Scattered rain and storms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening, tapering off overnight.
A cold front will move through the region overnight into early Saturday, with a few rain showers possible into early Saturday morning.
Saturday morning will start off in the mid-60s, with Saturday afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s.
Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies and milder temperatures, with a few spotty rain showers possible. Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
Memorial Day Monday looks to feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures around 80 degrees.
Temperatures will warm back into the mid 80s through mid-week next week, with a few isolated storms possible.
Have a safe Memorial Day Weekend!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
