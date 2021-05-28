Scattered rain and storms tonight with a few showers this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move through the region overnight into early Saturday with a few rain showers possible into early Saturday morning.
This is what we are tracking tonight:
- Scattered rain and storms tonight into Saturday morning
- Stray shower Saturday and Sunday
- 80s for Saturday and Memorial Day Monday, with 70s for Sunday
Saturday morning will start off in the mid-60s with Saturday afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s.
A few rain showers will be possible during the day on Saturday.
Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies and milder temperatures, with a few stray rain showers possible.
Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
Memorial Day Monday looks to feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures around 80 degrees.
Temperatures will warm back into the mid 80s through mid-week next week with a few isolated storms possible.
Have a safe Memorial Day Weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
