San Jose shooting victim spent his final moments trying to keep his coworkers safe, family says

“Taptejdeep called me to warn me that there was an active shooter in Building B and to go hide or get out immediately. He told me he was with Paul, another victim, at the time. From what I’ve heard, he spent the last moments of his life making sure that others — in the building and elsewhere — would be able to stay safe. Because of him, so many people were able to go home to their families,” Sukhvir said in a statement.