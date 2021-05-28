Police: Body of man killed in Gaston Co. found in Charlotte, suspect charged with murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a man with murder and identified the victim in a homicide investigation that began in the Steele Creek area Thursday.
Police responded to an assault with deadly weapon call shortly after 12:18 p.m. on Barrands Lane near SedgeBurn Drive. When officers arrived, they located a victim with “apparent signs of traumatic injury.”
That victim, identified Friday as Curtis Hopper, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police also revealed Friday they believe Hopper was killed on S. Weldon Street in Gastonia before his body was found in Charlotte. No details about how or where exactly his body was found have been made public.
During the investigation, police arrested 23-year-old Tahj Matthias Ji’Reh Wall and charged him with first-degree murder, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, robbery with a dangerous weapon and concealing a death.
Investigators have not said how Hopper was killed or what evidence led to Wall being named as a suspect. There is also no word on a possible motive.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say there have been 254 violent crimes in the Steele Creek division this year, eight of which are homicides.
People who live there say it’s troubling with so many families out walking, jogging, and playing with their children.
Andrea Ballinger and her daughter Savannah have lived in the Berewick neighborhood in southwest Charlotte for six years.
Most days they’re walking around without a second thought but Thursday’s homicide just down the street from where they stand now, has them walking on eggshells.
“I’ve isolated my kids to this one block radius thinking that it would be the best if I hear a scream I can get there very quickly but now I’m like do I even let them off my street,” Ballinger said.
“It’s very sad that’s somebody’s brother, father, son, it’s still just a very sad thing. Somebody’s life was taken probably way too short because it wasn’t natural causes,” Ballinger said.
“There’s kids in this neighborhood, there’s families, there’s people going to school, work, coming back and forth, it’s really concerning - there’s a homicide next to a house,” said Brandon Tang who lives in the neighborhood.
As the investigation continues - neighbors say they’re praying for the families involved and hoping justice is served.
“Hopefully they’ve got a resolution quickly in apprehending whoever did this tragic event and hopefully that helps the family find a little bit of peace,” Ballinger said.
Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
