Parents react to CDC’s new guidance: Fully vaccinated summer camps can return to full capacity with no masks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As summer nears, the CDC issued new guidance on camps – both youth day and overnight camps.
The CDC says summer camps can return to normal, full capacity without masking and physical distancing where everyone is fully vaccinated.
Camps should still remain supportive for those who wish to continue wearing masks.
Eilat Gabay’s 8-year-old son is going to robotics camp this summer.
She says he’s been learning remotely this school year and is looking forward to meeting new friends and building robots out of legos.
“He’s so excited he keeps saying it’s my first time going to camp,” Gabay said.
While fully vaccinated campers and staff don’t have to wear masks, unvaccinated people should wear masks indoors, according to the new CDC guidance.
Masks are not needed outside.
Gabay’s son isn’t old enough to get the COVID-19 vaccine which means he will have to wear a mask indoors.
She says he’s developed some health problems from wearing a mask for prolonged periods of time and hopes he won’t have to wear one all day at camp.
“It really affects his health negatively,” Gabay said. “He gets migraines. He gets dizzy. He’s thrown up.”
Gabay understands a mask will be required indoors. She reminds her son to wash his hands, distance and practice other safety precautions.
“He knows the things that he has to do but I would really prefer he not wear it at all,” Gabay said.
One parent told WBTV off-camera that even though her sons aren’t old enough to get vaccinated, she’s glad to see camps going above and beyond to keep children safe.
“They are not old enough to get the vaccine yet but I do feel comfortable that the camps are going above and beyond and staying safe and following the guidelines,” said Kelly Campbell who signed up both of her sons for summer camp.
As school gets out, parents say they’re looking forward to their children heading to camp this summer.
“He has a lot of interactions with other kids you know but this will be really good for him,” Gabay said.
These are the new guidelines issued by the CDC:
- COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and widely accessible in the United States.
- Everyone aged 12 years and older is recommended to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible to keep from getting and spreading COVID-19.
- This guidance is intended for all types of youth day and overnight camps. The guidance outlines strategies that camp programs can use to help maintain healthy environments and operations, lower the risk of COVID-19 spread in their programs, prepare for when someone is sick with COVID-19, and support coping and resilience.
- For camps where everyone is fully vaccinated prior to the start of camp, it is safe to return to full capacity, without masking, and without physical distancing in accordance with CDC’s Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People; except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations.
- Although people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks, camp programs should be supportive of campers or staff who choose to wear a mask.
- Consistent and layered use of multiple prevention strategies can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect people who are not fully vaccinated including campers, staff, and their families.
- This guidance describes physical distancing recommendations for youth camps. These recommendations align with current evidence for physical distancing in K-12 schools.
- Campers should be assigned to cohorts that will remain together for the entire camp session without mixing, to the largest extent possible.
- This CDC guidance is meant to supplement—not replace—any federal, state, local, territorial, or tribal health and safety laws, rules, and regulations with which camps must comply
