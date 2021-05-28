New special edition Toyota Highlander announced for 2022

The N Charlotte Toyota Highlander is renowned across the industry for its sleek and polished style that’s seamlessly blended with top performance capabilities; it also has a suite of technology designed to enhance safety, entertainment, and convenience every single time you get behind the wheel. It doesn’t disappoint on any front, but that didn’t stop Toyota from taking its style up a notch. Here’s what you can expect from the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition.