New special edition Toyota Highlander announced for 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Just when you thought the new Toyota Highlander couldn’t get any cooler… it does. We’re excited to announce that Toyota is bringing an all-new special edition model of this sleek SUV to the table this year, and we’ve got the scoop on what it’ll have to offer. Get ready to meet the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition!
The 2022 Toyota Highlander Bronze Edition is coming soon
The N Charlotte Toyota Highlander is renowned across the industry for its sleek and polished style that’s seamlessly blended with top performance capabilities; it also has a suite of technology designed to enhance safety, entertainment, and convenience every single time you get behind the wheel. It doesn’t disappoint on any front, but that didn’t stop Toyota from taking its style up a notch. Here’s what you can expect from the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition.
- This new Toyota will arrive at our N Charlotte Toyota dealership at some point this year - it’s a 2022 model, but we expect to see it on our doorstep in 2021.
- It’s only going to be available in a hybrid model, which means killer fuel efficiency AND a green performance. This N Charlotte Toyota will have a high-efficiency 2.5L 4-cylinder engine under the hood as well as two electric motors, giving you up to 36 mpg and a whole lot of eco-friendliness.
- It’ll also have on-demand all-wheel drive. There’s an electric motor hooked up to the rear wheels (and no connection between the rear wheels and the transmission) to power them when needed. This setup helps to reduce the chances that your front wheels will spin when you use all-wheel drive, as well as correct understeer and give you the ability to take on slippery roads and uneven terrain with ease.
- New bronze accents will be added throughout. The exterior will showcase bronze 18″ wheels, while the interior has bronze accents liberally applied - we’re talking seat accents, stitching, doorsills, badging, the works.
- The interior is also showcasing a new look in terms of design; it’s got a mid-century modern feel woven in for a fresh and updated vibe inside the cabin.
- Two new paint colors will be featured on this special edition Toyota Highlander - Cement and Wind Chill Pearl.
And not only that, you get a bevy of standard features when you buy this N Charlotte Toyota at no extra cost. It’s showcasing elements like:
- A hands-free power lift gate
- Rain-sensing windshield wipers
- Ambient lighting integrated into the dash
- A 1500W power outlet
- A 10-way adjustable power driver’s seat with memory functions
- LED daytime running lights
- Height and tilt adjustments for the passenger’s seat
- A digital rearview mirror
- Puddle lamps with the Highlander logo
And more!
