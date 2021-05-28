N.C. reports millionth COVID-19 case, lowest single-day count in more than a year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina is reporting its lowest single-day count of COVID-19 cases since May of 2020.
Health officials reported 268 new cases of the virus Tuesday, bringing the total since the first case was reported in North Carolina on March 3, 2020, to 1,003,243.
The total number of people who have died of complications with the virus is now 13,101 in North Carolina.
Officials said there are 602 hospitalizations.
Officials also say 13,272,465 tests have been given in N.C. as of Friday, and the percent of positive tests reported was 3.7 percent.
As of May 31, officials say 979,410 people were presumed to be recovered from COVID-19 in North Carolina. You can monitor the estimated number of patients presumed to be recovered from symptoms of COVID-19 by clicking here.
The state recorded its millionth confirmed case of COVID-19 in late May 2021.
The growing trend of North Carolina adults getting their COVID-19 vaccines continued with N.C. Department of Health and Human Services officials reporting 53.4 percent of adults are now at least partially vaccinated, and 49.1 percent are fully vaccinated.
“This is as significant milestone toward our goal of stopping the spread of COVID-19 and bringing summer back to North Carolina,” said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy K. Cohen. “I hope you will join the more than 4 million people who have taken their shot and help put this pandemic behind us.”
The state crossed the 50 percent mark for partially vaccinated adults on May 6.
North Carolina is currently providing COVID-19 vaccinations for those age 12 and older. Those aged 12-17 may only receive the Pfizer vaccine. Use My Spot to find locations that carry the Pfizer vaccine.
On April 13, the CDC and the FDA announced they were pausing the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers were expected to follow.
Officials said they were investigating unusual clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48; there was one death and all remained under investigation.
People who need transportation assistance to a COVID-19 vaccine should reach out to their local transit agency. Local transit information can be found here: NC_public_transit.pdf (ncdot.gov).
On Friday, May 14, Gov. Cooper lifted all mandatory capacity and gathering limits, social distancing requirements, and most mandatory mask requirements.
The move, effective immediately, means that in most settings indoors or outdoors the state will no longer require you to wear a mask or be socially distant. Cooper said there will continue to be a mandatory indoor mask requirement on public transportation, in child care, in schools, in prisons and in certain public health settings.
The update comes a day after the CDC announces easing mask requirements for vaccinated Americans.
Effective at 5 p.m. on March 26, the 11 p.m. curfew for on-site alcohol consumption was lifted.
