Most N.C. campgrounds at capacity as Memorial Day Weekend begins

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WBTV) - A year after COVID-19 shutdowns kept Blue Ridge parkway campgrounds closed - this Memorial Day Weekend they are open and people are lining up to get campsites.
At Julian Price Campground on Friday, so many people showed up the line of vehicles spilled onto the parkway itself. Rangers were called in to direct traffic.
One man said he arrived at 3:30 a.m. in hopes of getting a campsite. He did.
Most campsites are by reservation only along the parkway but each campground does have a few first-come-first-served sites. Despite all the traffic and campgrounds being filled, most everyone appeared to be smiling and just glad to be there.
After a year of dealing with COVID-19 restrictions and more, camper Joe Soler said the crowds are a good sign. “There’s a sense of optimism now that we just didn’t have last year,” he said.
