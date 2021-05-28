Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand grant $5M to three organizations at forefront of Black education

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand announced $5 million in grants to three organizations they say are “at the forefront of cultivating the Black experience to the wider public.”
The Black Community Commitment from Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand is driven by a belief that real change is possible only with a more complete understanding of how structural racism has impacted American history.
Jordan granted $3 million over three years to the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, $1 million over two years to Morehouse College and $1 million over two years to the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting.
“Education is crucial for understanding the Black experience today,” says Michael Jordan. “We want to help people understand the truth of our past, and help tell the stories that will shape our future.”
A press release says these multi-year grants are being made to organizations that help shape the narrative of the Black experience in media and popular culture.
The grantees’ work includes education about Black history, improving the way Black stories are told, expanding sports journalism education and opportunity for students at HBCUs, and promoting leadership development among journalists and storytellers.
“We’ve seen this past year the impact of education and awareness on the issue of racism. When people understand what we’re fighting against, and the history behind it, we can better unite as a powerful force for change,” adds Craig Williams, President of Jordan Brand. “I’m excited because these are the right partners to make sure we can own our narrative.”
