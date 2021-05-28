Man, 16-year-old charged with murder of man in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man and a 16-year-old have been charged with the murder of 28-year-old Harry Brown on April 20 in north Charlotte.
The fatal shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on McArthur Avenue near Atando Avenue. Officers said a person, later identified as Brown, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police charged 22-year-old Elijah Jamarius Carr and a 16-year-old with murder. Carr was arrested on April 22, while the teen turned themselves in on May 27.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
