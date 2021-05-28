Lincoln County man arrested on child sexual assault charge

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested in Lincoln County on a child sexual assault charge, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Walter Smith, from Denver, N.C., was taken into custody Friday on a charge of felony indecent liberties with a child.
Deputies say the reported incident involved a female child in December 2020.
Smith was taken to jail and was giving a $10,000 bond.
Smith had a first appearance hearing in Lincoln County District Court on May 28, 2021.
