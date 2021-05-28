Lincoln County man arrested on child sexual assault charge

Lincoln County man arrested on child sexual assault charge
Jason Walter Smith (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | May 28, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 4:01 PM

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested in Lincoln County on a child sexual assault charge, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Walter Smith, from Denver, N.C., was taken into custody Friday on a charge of felony indecent liberties with a child.

Deputies say the reported incident involved a female child in December 2020.

Smith was taken to jail and was giving a $10,000 bond.

Smith had a first appearance hearing in Lincoln County District Court on May 28, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.