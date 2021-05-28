112K COVID-19 cases, more than 950 deaths reported in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As of Friday morning, there were 112,708 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 974 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.
These numbers only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic.
The county provided more detailed information about how these numbers broke down from May 19-26, 2021.
- During the past week, an average of 79 laboratory confirmed infections per day were reported compared to the 14-day average of 88 confirmed infections. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.
- During the past week, an average of 91 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.
- During the past week, an average of 3.0 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a decrease trend over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.
- 974 deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases.
- Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 15 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 125 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59.
- All deaths, except 26, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses.
- Nearly 40 percent of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available on MeckNC.gov. The best resource for information about COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County is the County’s website, MeckNC.gov. Individuals can also call the County’s COVID-19 hotline at 980-314-9400.
The best resources for accurate, updated information for our community is the County’s website, MeckNC.gov, and the City’s website, CharlotteNC.gov, in addition to the CDC’s COVID-19 website, cdc.gov/coronavirus and State Division of Public Health’s website.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.