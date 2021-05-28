Good Question: How can you get the most out of your tax refund?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - How can you get the most out of your tax refund?
If you haven’t already, many of you will begin getting those tax refund checks and deposits soon.
What you do with that money is really important.
WBTV spoke with financial expert Mark Henry about the four ways you should be using it.
First: Pay off those high-interest debts.
“Yeah, so remember this is the money you’re getting,” Henry said. “This is not a stimulus check so if you get a tax refund, it’s your money, so use it wisely. It’s your money you want to use it wisely so one of the first things you can do is to do that snowball method and go to the smallest debt you have. Maybe pay the thing completely off and add a little bit to the next one. But let’s get rid of the high-interest credit card debt.”
Second: Squirrel away a little bit of money for that next emergency.
“See, you know they’re going to happen,” Henry said. “Emergencies do happen, and when you’re prepared for them, it just seems like they don’t happen as often. It’s been my case in life when I was ready for something it didn’t actually happen as much. That Boy Scout being prepared, so I would encourage you to put away and make sure you have an emergency fund that’s three to six months.”
Third: Take care of your to-do list.
“It’s so funny when I talked about the ‘To Do List,’ they say with COVID and staying home, they’ve got a pretty much knock that a lot of people do. But there are things around the home that you might want to have talked about doing. You know it needs to be done. Sometimes these small things lead to big things if they’re not correcting.”
Fourth: Invest in your future.
“So you know if you’ve got your emergency fund funded and you’ve got your credit card debt down and you don’t have any, how about the time of maybe make a Roth contribution to, you know into your Roth account or opening a Roth account, or into some other or saving for you, one of the children’s educations. But there are many different types of accounts. At least when you put it into an investment account, you know where it went.”
