Good Question: How can you get the most out of your tax refund?

“Yeah, so remember this is the money you’re getting,” Henry said. “This is not a stimulus check so if you get a tax refund, it’s your money, so use it wisely. It’s your money you want to use it wisely so one of the first things you can do is to do that snowball method and go to the smallest debt you have. Maybe pay the thing completely off and add a little bit to the next one. But let’s get rid of the high-interest credit card debt.”