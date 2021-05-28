Gastonia Honey Hunters fall in their first ever game

By Nate Wimberly | May 28, 2021 at 12:17 AM EDT - Updated May 28 at 12:17 AM

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - It was a beautiful night for the first ever game for the Gastonia Honey Hunters and a lot of positives for this new franchise, but the home team would fall to Lancaster in their opening game 10-4.

It started with Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson throwing out the first pitch. And he would throw a strike much to the delight of the big crowd at the brand new CaroMont Health Park.

In the game, Lancaster would jump out to a 3-1 lead thanks to home runs from Melvin Mercedes and LeDarious Clark. The Honey Hunters lone run came on a sac fly in the bottom of the 4th.

Lancaster would break this game open in 8th inning as they scored 7 runs. Gastonia would get 3 runs in the bottom of the 9th but it wasn’t nearly enough.

The same 2 teams will play again tomorrow night in Gastonia at 6:50.

