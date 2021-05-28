Four arrested for breaking into homes, using stolen credit cards at Walmart

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people were arrested for breaking into homes and using stolen credit cards at a Mooresville Walmart.
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a breaking-and-entering call on Bell Farm Road.
While at the scene, deputies learned of another break-in at a home on Shiloh Road off Highway 70.
Witnesses identified Nicholas Dale Johnson from North Bost Street in Statesville as the suspect in these crimes.
After gathering more information, deputies found that Johnson, his mother Kimberly Gayle Matheson and Laura Ann Burchette had gone to the Wal-Mart Shopping store in Mooresville where they used stolen credit cards from one of the crime scenes to buy several items.
The surveillance video showed the group leaving the store in a gray Kia K5 registered to James Steven Haithcox, from Statesville.
Iredell County deputies went to Hugo Lane in Statesville in an effort to find the vehicle and the suspected thieves.
Deputies found the Kia in the front yard with a large television sticking out of the trunk.
The deputies then surrounded the house and attempted to get someone to come to the door, but no one did.
Due to the number of outstanding arrest warrants, and previous statements made by Nicholas Johnson, about how he would never go back to jail, coupled with the fact he had stolen several firearms recently, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office SERT Team was activated to assist in apprehending Johnson, according to deputies.
When the SERT Team members arrived, along with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Bearcat, SERT Team members were able to safely maneuver to take positions surrounding the home and began giving orders to those in the home to come out, while being safe behind cover.
After several attempts were made to call the individuals in the home to come out, Haithcox, Matheson and Burchette finally stepped outside where they were taken into custody by deputies. The suspects were questioned as to where Johnson was and the three confirmed Nicholas Johnson was still inside the residence refusing to come out.
The deputies continued their attempts to communicate with Johnson to surrender but he refused.
After several hours with no response from Johnson, a Search Warrant was obtained which allowed deputies to make forced entry into the home.
After multiple warnings were given over a loudspeaker, gas was thrown into the home. SERT team members forced their way into the home to search for Johnson.
After searching the main portion of the residence and not locating Johnson, a thermal imaging camera was used and located Johnson hiding in the attic.
Johnson was then confronted, given commands, and was taken into custody without any further incident.
Johnson was transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital where he was medically checked before being taken to the Iredell County Detention Center.
- Nicholas Dale Johnson was charged with two counts of Felony Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering, and Misdemeanor Resisting a Public Officer.
- Johnson was served with several outstanding felony arrest warrants consisting of Felony Breaking and Entering, and Larceny charges. He was given a bond of $610,000.
- Kimberly Gayle Matheson was charged with: Two counts of Felony Breaking and Entering, two counts of Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering, and Felony Possession of Stolen Property. Matheson was issued a $20,000 bond.
- Laura Ann Burchette was charged with: Two counts of Felony Breaking and Entering, two Counts of Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering, and Felony Possession of Stolen Property. Burchette was given a $15,000.00 bond.
- James Steven Haithcox was charged with: Misdemeanor Harboring/ Aiding Certain Persons. He was given a $5,000 bond.
