FIRST ALERT: Few storms this evening, cooler temps for Memorial Day Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot and humid conditions hold today with high afternoon temperatures near 90°.
We should generally remain rain-free through the afternoon before rain chances ramp up during the evening. Here are the main things to know:
- Hot and humid again today
- Scattered storms this evening
- Temps headed down over weekend
A First Alert has been declared for tonight, as a strong cold front pushes east through the mountains and into the Piedmont. It doesn’t appear to be a washout, but scattered showers and storms are possible this evening before tapering off overnight.
A few storms could be on the strong side, with gusty winds, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.
Friday night’s cold front will inch east on Saturday, but there may still be a parting thundershower in one or two spots, mainly east of I-77. Highs Saturday will fall back to more seasonal levels, in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies and much cooler temperatures. There may not be a lot of rain around Sunday, but clouds may dominate on cool northeast breezes. As such, Sunday may not be a great pool or lake day, with afternoon temperatures only in the lower 70s.
Memorial Day will bring mostly sunny skies and warmer afternoon readings near 80°.
Temperatures will warm back into the mid 80s Tuesday through Friday of next week with isolated thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday.
Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.
Have a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day Weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.