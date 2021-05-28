Fireworks restricted in 26 N.C. counties due to burn ban amid increased forest fire risk

“Fireworks and holiday weekends are often enjoyed together, but using fireworks during a drought can be disastrous,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Forest Service personnel are already battling multiple wildfires, some new and others ongoing, in southeastern North Carolina. There is a little bit of rain in the forecast, and we’ll keep an eye on that, looking for significant improvement in those drought conditions. Until then, fireworks are not a risk we can take in those 26 counties currently under the burn ban, and we strongly urge anyone outside those counties to think twice about using fireworks this weekend.”