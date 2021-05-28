Families looking forward to Memorial Day holiday with fewer restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - 2020 stripped away the cookouts, gatherings and celebrations of Memorial Day weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year is moving in a positive direction as restrictions ease and more people get vaccinated.
Eniyah Brooks and her family were driving from Richmond, Virginia to Atlanta, Georgia on Friday.
“Just fireworks cookouts and a whole bunch of fun,” Brooks said.
Others like Aaron Wishnefsky were hitting the road to Santee Cooper Lake for some much-needed rest and relaxation.
“It’s not just a Memorial Day holiday for me as a veteran, but it’s also my birthday weekend so I’m going to enjoy some time on the lake, do a little cooking, do a little fishing and enjoy some me-time,” Wishnefsky said.
The highly anticipated Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway brought back longtime fans like Kenneth and Darlene Therrien, who have been coming for 29 years.
“We make it our tradition to come up here. We like coming here the people are nice and it’s just to get away from everything, it’s just a fun sport,” Kenneth Therrien said.
Friday night they have their grill, desserts, lights, and red white, and blue - but the Therrien’s say the holiday is about more than the food and fun, it’s about honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
As more people get vaccinated and restrictions ease, people say they’re looking forward to more holidays with friends and family - a sense of normalcy.
“This year is special because we didn’t think they were ever gonna have races anymore because of the virus that everybody had. We’re just lucky to be here because there’s a lot of lives that are gone because of the virus,” Therrien said.
“It’s just good to see things get back to normal and everybody needs to get the vaccine too to make things her a little bit more back to normal,” Wishnefsky said.
