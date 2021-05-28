Concord Family Enrichment Association announces Patrick C. Graham, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Graham comes to CFEA from Richmond, VA, where he was the city’s Senior Policy Advisor and Executive Advisor for ReWork Richmond. In this capacity, he led the creation of Metro Richmond’s first regional eviction prevention model and successfully increased funding for services from $1.2 million to $18.5 million. Dr. Graham is best known for creating equity and inclusion initiatives for workforce development, entrepreneurship, and housing. While serving as a social sector leader in Charlotte, NC, he led the development of regional and national models such as the Careers4All initiative, At-Opportunity Generation platform, and Bank of the Urban League of Central Carolinas, driving investment in workforce development, youth services, small business, and homeownership. Dr. Graham is the author of several academic essays and policy agendas. He has received numerous accolades for his work, including the Distinguished Leader and Advocate for Change Award from the National Made Man Foundation.