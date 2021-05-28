Charlotte parks rank among worst in U.S., according to survey

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the Memorial Day weekend upon us, many people will look to get out of the house.
A park might be a good place to go.
However, in Charlotte, the park system is lagging behind.
The Trust for Public Lands, which ranks park systems in the nation’s 100 largest cities, says Charlotte comes in 91st in its latest survey.
The Charlotte park system was 97th in its survey in 2018.
Trust for Public Lands bases its survey on ranking these categories:
- Access
- Acreage
- Investment
- Amenities
- Equity
There are 100 points available in each category.
For access, Charlotte received just seven points. Just 39 percent of people in Charlotte live within a 10-minute walk to a park.
The national average is 55 percent.
Just six percent of Charlotte’s land use is used for parks and recreation. The national average is 15 percent. Charlotte’s spending per capita is $70 while the national average is $96.
Nette Compton, the Director of Strategy at the Trust for Public Land, said Charlotte has improved a little bit, but still has work to do with its park system.
“Charlotte has made some improvements,” Compton said. “You know, we’ve been doing these rankings for about 10 years now and Charlotte did go up four spots this year in part because Charlotte has been making greater investments in parks. The dollar spending per resident has gone up, which is really exciting. It’s a quick way for park systems to see change. The more you’re investing in a system, the more you’re taking care of it. The quality of the experience that people have is greater and often that’s an easier way to start to improve that experience as opposed to adding more. Acreage, you know, increasing amenities, et cetera.”
Washington, D.C. ranks No. 1, following by St. Paul, Minneapolis, Arlington, Virginia and Chicago.
“Charlotte’s doing really well on acreage but has a lot of room for improvement in terms of access,” Compton said. Peter Engles, the Chair of the Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation Commission, said some of the reasons for the rankings, such as total acreage and access, could be because Charlotte is such a growing city.
“In some instances, they’re looking at the number of total acreages, and they’re also looking at how many people live within a 10-minute walk to a park, which in some neighborhoods, it’s an easy measure, in others not so much, especially for a city like Charlotte that is growing as rapidly as we are,” Engles said.
So, which areas are most in need of a park?
The Trust for Public Lands created a map. Areas in the need of parks are in southeast Mecklenburg, west and north Mecklenburg.
As far as parks are concerned in North Carolina, Raleigh is 31st in the country, Winston-Salem is 79th, Durham is 82nd and Charlotte is 91st.
Engles believes Charlotte remains committed to building a community that puts parks at least near the front burner.
There are a lot of dialogues going on right now between the city and the county with the city’s 2040 comprehensive plan, and the Park and Rec department is in the final phases of developing our 10 year master plan,” Engles said. “So, we’re going to have these road maps going forward and the conversation is just starting.”
Complicating matters for Charlotte, several parks are in rough shape.
A Parks and Rec Commission report says 50 parks, 21 Recreation Facilities and three Greenways are in poor condition.
The cost to fix everything could run up to a $100 million. The proposed county budget calls for $5 million dollars for park investments and another $13 million would be set aside to acquire more parkland and preserve space. “It’s a balance between providing what we need in those park deserts while maintaining what we already have so that they don’t become in bad conditions too,” Engles said.
