Charlotte parks rank among worst in U.S., according to survey

“Charlotte has made some improvements,” Compton said. “You know, we’ve been doing these rankings for about 10 years now and Charlotte did go up four spots this year in part because Charlotte has been making greater investments in parks. The dollar spending per resident has gone up, which is really exciting. It’s a quick way for park systems to see change. The more you’re investing in a system, the more you’re taking care of it. The quality of the experience that people have is greater and often that’s an easier way to start to improve that experience as opposed to adding more. Acreage, you know, increasing amenities, et cetera.”