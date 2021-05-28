Catawba College names two new members and change in leadership to its Board of Trustees

Wagoner graduated from high school in Salisbury, from North Carolina State in 1969 with a degree in structural engineering and received a MBA in Finance from Emory University. He also served in the Air Force. Upon his discharge, Wagoner joined the family construction business in Salisbury where he took the reigns in the 1980′s. Wagoner Construction had industrial and commercial projects up and down the eastern United States. The business built many buildings on Catawba’s campus including Salisbury-Rowan Residence Hall, the Shuford Science Building, Corriher-Linn-Black Library, and the Center for the Environment. Moore recently volunteered as project manager for the renovation of the Center for the Environment building.