Boaters, marinas gear up for busy holiday weekend at the lake

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-area lakes are expected to be busy over the three-day weekend.
It is the first holiday weekend since North Carolina eased its mask mandate.
Isaac Coivova and his two boys are planning to spend the holiday weekend on the water, not worrying about the virus.
“It’s time for people to get out,” Coivova said. “It’s a big lake so I don’t think people will be on top of each other. So, we’re ready to move on and keep going.”
Owner of Pier 49 Marina on Lake Wylie Tony Quinn says last year’s Memorial Day weekend was quieter than most since the boating season started earlier due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
This year, he expects the lake to be jam-packed.
He says he’s been on Lake Wylie his entire life and has unfortunately seen a lot of weekends ruined because of boating and swimming accidents.
“I’ve lost friends and every time I wake up and hear there has been a death on Lake Wylie, I cringe,” Quinn said. “Because most likely I know them or have known them. We just ask that people use common sense because that’s all boating is, it’s common sense.”
