American Airlines flight to Charlotte diverted to Cincinnati due to mechanical issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An American Airlines airplane headed to Charlotte was diverted to Cincinnati Friday because of mechanical issues, the company announced.
The plan left Champaign, Illinois and was en route toward Charlotte when the issues occurred.
The flight landed safely in Cincinnati at 10:55 a.m. and taxied to the gate.
There were 47 passengers and three crew members aboard the plane.
“Our maintenance team is evaluating the aircraft,” American Airlines said in a statement.
American Airlines says it is working to rebook the customers on a flight to Charlotte.
”We never wish to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and are actively looking at rebooking options,” American Airlines said.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.