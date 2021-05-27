U.S. Marshals arrest two separate Tenn. fugitives hiding in Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - U.S. Marshals arrested two separate Tennessee fugitives who were hiding in Charlotte this week.
Authorities arrested 20-year-old Johnathan Davis, Jr. and 40-year-old Michael Ems, who were both wanted in Knox County, Tennessee for unrelated charges.
According to the Knox County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, Davis was wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, attempted robbery and aggravated burglary. These charges stem from a Jan. 7 incident where Davis is alleged to have shot and killed John Townsend in Knoxville. Davis is also alleged to have shot Richard Mongeau. Both shootings occurred at a hotel in Knoxville.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, with locating and apprehending Davis. On May 27, 2021, Marshals located Davis on Moretz Drive, in Charlotte, where he was taken into custody and booked into the Gaston County Jail. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department CRU, Aviation, and K9 assisted the CRFTF with the arrest.
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Ems was wanted for attempted first-degree murder, after a domestic violence situation where he is alleged to have strangled, struck, and shot at his girlfriend. EMS was an active reservist with the US Marine Corps.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service in locating and apprehending EMS, after finding that he fled from the area. On May 26, 2021, Marshals located and apprehended Ems on Shenandoah Avenue, in Charlotte. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the scene of the arrest and assisted with the recovery of a gun. Ems was subsequently booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail.
