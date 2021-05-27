U.S. Marshals arrest two separate Tenn. fugitives hiding in Charlotte, N.C.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service in locating and apprehending EMS, after finding that he fled from the area. On May 26, 2021, Marshals located and apprehended Ems on Shenandoah Avenue, in Charlotte. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the scene of the arrest and assisted with the recovery of a gun. Ems was subsequently booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail.