Surprise birthday parade features sirens, firetrucks, and lots of love

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury woman celebrated her 90th birthday on Thursday, but not in an ordinary way. Barbara Thomason was one of the first women to work for the Salisbury Fire Department, so firefighters and her family arranged a special surprise.
As Barbara and family members walked outside of the Oak Park Retirement Community where she lives, she wasn’t really sure what was going on, but when she saw other family and friends, she knew it had to be something good.
“I only cry when I’m terribly happy,” Barbara said.
Once she was seated…the surprise was announced by the wail of the sirens as fire trucks paraded along the road right in front of Barbara.
“We were raised with really strong virtues,” said daughter Carol Walter. “Mom didn’t only speak them, she lived them. Our Christian faith was really, really a main part of our lives. We lived by the Golden Rule. The Fire Department to her was right next to going to church, that’s where it was listed in our lives. My dad was the chief of Franklin Fire Department, my brother is chief now…we always respected those emergency workers.”
And they obviously respected Barbara. After making the turnaround, the firetrucks came back in front of Barbara again, this time for the personal touch.
“I think she was overwhelmed,” Walter said. “This past year with COVID, them being restricted here at Oak Park, I think just having someone show attention and spent extra time, don’t talk bad about emergency worker to her, she’s quite feisty.”
Barbara is the matriarch to this family devoted to public service, and from the parade, and her reaction, it’s obvious that the love has been returned several times over.
“Just wonderful…nothing beats great friends for life. When you help run the fire department like they say I did, you have friends for life, for sure,” Barbara said.
Among Barbara’s achievements was to teach fire safety to elementary school students across the community.
