Salisbury-based NASCAR team to honor fallen local Marine

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Derrike Cope’s StarCom Racing NASCAR team, based in Salisbury, will honor local fallen Marine Nathan Elrod this weekend at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
“This Sunday at the #CocaCola600 we will honor LCPL Nathan Ross Elrod,” the team posted on its social media page. “Born 4/21/86 and gave his life for his country at the young age of 20 on 10/21/06. Nathan was a hero and is deeply missed by his family and friends. Nathan, we thank you for your service!”
Elrod, 20 at the time of his death, was assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune. He was killed October 2006 while conducting combat operations in Ramadi, Iraq. Also killed were Lance Cpl. Clifford R. Collinsworth and Lance Cpl. Nicholas J. Manoukian.
Charlotte Motor Speedway traditionally salutes the Armed Forces during the Coke 600 weekend. Race teams frequently carry the names of those who died fighting for their country on the race car. The StarCom entry is #00 and is driven by Quin Houff.
