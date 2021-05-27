Rowan Public Library West in Cleveland to open June 1

RPL West is located at 201 School St. in Cleveland, at the site of the now-renovated media center and auditorium spaces of the former Cleveland Elementary School. “The future of the library lies in the multi-purposing of facilities like this. It is small and compact yet varied and appealing. In today’s world, communication in written, spoken, and digital forms must be part of what we provide for everyone. The [RPL Board of Trustees] feels that has been achieved with the West Branch,” said Freeze.