Restaurants offer incentives to attract more workers amid labor shortage

“We have to take care of our employees just as much as we take care of our customers,” said RJ Sargent, the Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar general manager. “The employees that we have right now — which are a great bunch of people that have been working so hard for months — you know, everyone reaches their limit, so I think the best way to get people in here to help them out is offering the best of what we have.”