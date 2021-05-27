Police searching for Kings Mountain woman missing since April

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Kings Mountain are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who has been missing since April.
Angela Jamarica Burris, 36, was reported missing by family on April 28 after they hadn’t been able to contact her for more than a week. Officials say no foul play is suspected in her disappearance, but that Burris is considered endangered due to a medical condition that requires her to take prescription medication.
Burris is described as a black female, 5′8″ tall and 110 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees Burris or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Kings Mountain Police Department at 704-734-0444.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.