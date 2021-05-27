Police in Salisbury investigating two shooting incidents

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two shooting incidents that occurred on Wednesday night are under investigation by police in Salisbury.
The first incident was a report of shots fired at 6:40 p.m., in the area of 410 West 15th St. When officers arrived, they were told that the driver of a black Jeep with a damaged front headlight shot a gun several times. Police found no visible signs of damage to the nearby apartments or any spent shell casings. A Be On the Lookout (BOLO) was issued.
A short time later officers found the black Jeep in the area of Linn Lane. When police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver drove away at a high rate of speed. Due to the rate of speed of the suspects’ vehicle, the officers were not able to continue to follow and lost sight of the vehicle.
The second incident regarding shots fired occurred at 7:11 p.m., in the 200 block of North Green St. There police did find shell casings and evidence that a home was shot at. Witnesses said that the passenger of a black Ford Fusion was hanging out the passenger window shooting at a white car.
At 7:47 p.m., a man arrived at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Detectives tried to interview the man, but they say he was not cooperative and refused to give information about how he was shot. Officers determined that the gun shot victim was involved in the shooting on North Green St.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact the Salisbury Police Department at (704) 638-5333 or call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org, via Facebook private message or via the Nixle app by texting 888777 with the words: TIP MYSALISBURY (your tip information). Caller identity is not required and your information will remain confidential.
