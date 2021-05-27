Police in Salisbury investigating two shooting incidents

Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact the Salisbury Police Department at (704) 638-5333 or call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org, via Facebook private message or via the Nixle app by texting 888777 with the words: TIP MYSALISBURY (your tip information). Caller identity is not required and your information will remain confidential.