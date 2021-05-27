One injured in officer-involved shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were part of an officer-involved shooting Thursday, May 27.
Reports of a shooting came in around 12:35 p.m. off the 4300 block of Old Interstate Road in north Charlotte. The location is off North Graham Street and Interstate 85.
CMPD confirmed one person was taken to an area hospital and is in surgery. They say they shot at an officer.
No officers were injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.