Molly’s Kids: Difficult update on Hickory “miracle” child, Gabriel Revis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many of you know this miracle child from Hickory. Gabriel Revis is a longtime one of our amazing #MollysKids who is in a tough spot right now.

His mom, April Revis, is a single mom raising Gabe through many obstacles. Time and time and time again she pulls him through difficult situations. Gabriel was born with a rare genetic disorder called Roberts Syndome, though he’s had other diagnoses since. All doctors who meet him agree on one thing: Gabriel defies the statistics. His mother was originally told he wouldn’t live past three days.

Tonight, April asked her good friend, Stormi, to call and have us help update you on what’s going on. April says she’s getting lots of questions about Gabriel right now, and she’s not a position to answer. She just wants to focus on her son. But, she knows you guys care so... here goes with the update:

Earlier this week, Gabriel started bleeding out of most parts of his body. Stormi says blood was coming out of his eyes, his nose, his mouth, and into his diapers. Doctors at Levine Children’s Hospital determined he was hemorrhaging from his pancreas. They were able to stop the bleeding from his facial areas, but all week he has still been bleeding out of his GI tube. April got called in Thursday to give her final goodbyes.

“It could be a couple days,” Stormi said. “Or, it could be weeks. We don’t really know. My mom was Gabriel’s nurse in NICU when he was born and that’s when we first got to know this wonderful child and his remarkable mom. April does everything for him. She loves him so much. We are so close with them now, we consider them family. It has always been a beautiful fact that Gabe’s birthday is January 16th… the same as April’s. Gabriel was April’s best birthday present.”

Stormi said Hospice is with them, keeping Gabriel comfortable. He was awake when she called an hour ago, but medicated.

“When it’s too painful for him to be awake, they’ll sedate him until he passes,” she said. “April is just hoping everyone can send a prayer for her little boy’s comfort. We went to visit yesterday and he was playing with those Popper-things, and giving high 5′s. But then he had a bad seizure. Today he seemed to be in a good mood, playing more. Things are up and down. He is still himself, though, trying to watch TV and see Paw Patrol.”

What Stormi said about family not always being the people you’re raised with, but the ones you get connected to by love, rings true. No doubt, Gabe is loved by many.

April wants you all to know though it is a tough week, Gabriel is not in discomfort. She’s just waiting to see what’s next. Feel free to send them any good thought, as Stormi said April would most likely be reading this from beside her son’s hospital bed… and Gabe might be smiling beside her.

So much love.

-Molly

